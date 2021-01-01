Holley Wild Lilly Single Shower Curtain

Features:Material: Woven polyesterButtonhole openings (shower rings not included)Machine wash cold, tumble dryMade in the USAUse of liner is recommendedProduct Type: Shower CurtainColor: RedMaterial: PolyesterMaterial Details: Products Included: Shower CurtainWater Repellent: YesMildew Resistant: NoFade Resistant: YesTear Resistant: NoChlorine Free: YesTheme: Pattern: FloralWeighted Hem: NoHooks Required: YesNumber of Hook Holes: 12Stitch Reinforced Hook Holes: YesGrommets: NoGrommet Material: Grommet Color: Rust Resistant Grommets: Hooks Included: NoNumber of Hooks Included: Hook Material: Hook Color: Reinforced Top Hem: YesLiner Included: NoLiner Material: Liner Color: Liner Required: NoReversible: NoSame Pattern on Both Sides: Second Image Theme: Pockets Included: NoFabric Weight: 3Life Stage: AdultWashing Care: Machine washLicensed Product: NoProduct Care: Tumble dryCountry of Origin: United StatesHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayBath Mat Included: NoNumber of Bath Mats Included: Set/Single: Single Shower CurtainContour Mat Included: NoToilet Seat Cover Included: NoTowels Included: NoNumber of Towels Included: Bathroom Accessories Included: NoDS Primary Product Style: BohoDS Secondary Product Style: Classic BohoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:FIRA Certified: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: ISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: Organic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISO 9000 Certified: TAA Compliant: ISO 9001 Certified: ISTA 1A Certified: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoNFPA 701 Certified: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesFire Rated: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Oeko-Tex Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 72Overall Width - Side to Side: 69Hook Hole Spacing: 6.25Pockets: NoPocket Height - Top to Bottom: Pocket Width - Side to Side: Overall Product Weight: 3Assembly:Warranty: