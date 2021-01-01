Holland - Unframed Graphic Art Print on Paper

Antique and vintage prints always make for stunning and unique wall decor for your home or office. Bring back to life these gorgeous travel posters by displaying them as single pieces, or as part of a wall gallery.Celebrate your honeymoon destination, your favorite city, your wanderlust, your hometown or heritage. From Brazil to London by way of Italy and New York - these prints really are stunning. We have worked hard to restore the colors and resolution as much as possible to bring the illustrations back to life, as the artist intended them to be seen, in full and beautiful color, vibrancy, and resolution, but left just enough wear and tear on the illustrations to preserve the original prints character and ambiance. Please note the following:The images are printed using fade resistant inks, on matte finish card.A frame is not included with your order.Your print will be shipped in a flat rigid mailer, in a cellophane envelope to ensure safe arrival at your home.Imperfections including grain, texture, and variation in tones are usual in antique prints, giving them their unique character and charm.Images shown are digital versions of the illustrations, due to this fact and the variation of screen monitors, it is normal that colors might be slightly different than those on the physical print(s) you receive. Size: 12" H x 10" W x 0.1" D