RIZTEX, USA Holland Khaki/Red 8 ft. x 10 ft. Geometric Hand Tufted Wool Area Rug

Inspired by tile patterns that have graced palaces around the globe for centuries, the Holland collection brings a fresh look of sophistication to any home. Hand-tufted by skilled artisans using a mix of blended wools the alluring symmetrical design of these rugs with their custom colors will become the focal point of any room by adding subtle textures and patterns to your space. While being soft and sumptuous underfoot, these beautiful rugs will remain true to their color and look year after year. Color: Khaki/Red.