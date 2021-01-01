Picket House Furnishings Holland Dark Walnut 4-Drawer Queen Storage Bed

The Picket House Furnishings Holland Queen 4-Drawer Platform Storage Bed is bedroom goals. This platform bed offers plenty of extra storage space in the footboard as well as each side rail. The footboard comes with 2-drawers and each side rail comes with one drawer. The panel headboard is upholstered, with a wood frame. Nail head trim adds extra flair to the headboard. The rich, wire brush, walnut finish will easily pair with any existing decor. Dark metal drawer pulls and straight feet complete the look of this transitional style bed. Color: Dark Walnut.