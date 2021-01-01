Halo Holistic Turkey & Salmon Stew Adult Canned Dog Food, 13.2-oz, case of 6

Free of meat meals and artificial ingredients, Halo Adult Dog Turkey & Salmon Stew will please both pet parents and their furbabies. This recipe features a combination of whole turkey and salmon meat. Non-GMO fruits and veggies round out the flavor and nutritional value. Without the artificial additive and meat meal, the wet food’s nutrients are easy for dogs to metabolize. The stew also gives canines extra hydration and contains Omega-3 and 6 fatty acids to nourish their skin and coat. When put this wet food in your dog’s dish, you can be sure that she’s filling up on a meal that’s wholesome, savory, and sustainably sourced.