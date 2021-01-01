From the holiday aisle
Holiday Wreath
Advertisement
Features:Unique designGreat decoration pieceProduct Type: WreathPlant Type: Plant Species: Shape: Construction / Durability: Life-Span: Adjustable: Maximum Adjustable Length: Tip Count: Greenery Set: NoColor: Brown;Green;RedLocation: Indoor UseLights Included: UnlitPower Source: Batteries Included: Battery Type: Number of Batteries Required: Bulb Type: Light Color: Light Tone: Light Timer: Light Functions: Light Count: Stay-Lit Bulbs: Accessories Included: Primary Material: TwigAdditional Material Details: Season: WinterHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasCountry of Origin: United StatesSpefications:Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoCertifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoLow Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 12" W): 12Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 12" H x 12" W): 12Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 12" H x 12" W): 5Assembly:Warranty: Size: 12" H x 12" W