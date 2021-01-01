Personalized Planet Holiday Stockings - Gray Christmas Critters Personalized Stocking

Gray Christmas Critters Personalized Stocking. Offer Santa a place to stash your Christmas morning goodies when you hang up this sweet stocking that's personalized with your name so he knows exactly who to give the best gifts to. Full graphic text features your personalized name10'' W x 16'' HVelvet / polyesterImportedShipping note: This item will be personalized just for you. Allow extra time for your special find to ship. Due to the custom nature of this product, orders cannot be modified or canceled after placement.