From di potter
Holiday Plaid Wine Lamp Shade
Advertisement
Features:Primary Material: PaperPrimary Material Details: Pieces Included: 6 Wine shadesProduct Type: Wine ShadeFinish: RedWater Resistant: NoLid Included: Gradations: Measurement Units: Electric: NoCapacity: Country of Origin: United StatesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasBatteries Required: Batteries Included: Lock Included: Cigar Capacity: Wall Mounted: Strainer Included: Spefications:Flammable Liquids: NoRecycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 4.75Overall Width - Side to Side: 4.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4.5Overall Product Weight: 0.6Assembly:Warranty: