Simply Dog Holiday Plaid Bow Dog Collar

Simply Dog Red Plaid Bow Collar. Take your pup out to all the holiday parties, or on your daily walk wearing this attractive red Plaid Bow Collar. This collar is made with a red plaid nylon, and has a red plaid bow which matches the collar. This collar is designed where it can be worn after the holiday's. The plastic clasp is easy to use, and the collar also features a metal D-ring for leash attachment. Available in multiple sizes for the best fit.