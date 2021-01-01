Personalize your holiday creations with fun shapes and designs with Holiday Icon Adhesive Stencils! These stencil sheets feature an assortment of holiday icons that will inspire year-round creativity. The designs can be separated and arranged to fit your projects and the adhesive backing makes it easy to keep your stencils in place until you are ready to remove them. Trace or simply paint over these fun stencils for fun and festive accents on paper crafts, wood signs, decor, and more! Dimensions: Sheet: Length: 8 1/4" Width: 5 7/8" Designs: Length: 3/8" - 1 7/8" Width: 1/2" - 4" Text Includes: He Is Risen Happy Halloween Merry Christmas Love Be Mine Package contains 2 sheets with 39 designs.