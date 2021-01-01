Trademark Fine Art 'Holiday Garden VI' Canvas Art by Laura Marshall

Artist: Laura MarshallSubject: TypographyStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features the phrase "Tidings of Comfort and Joy" on a grey background surrounded by snowflakes and flowers. For Laura Marshall, photography is about more than just picking up a camera and taking pictures of what she sees. "For me, photography is something that takes place inside, a connection to nature, humans and structures that cannot be expressed through words alone." Inspired by a childhood filled with cross-country family camping trips as well as her rural Michigan roots, Laura photographs nature as her primary subject using both film and digital cameras. Currently living and working in Vermont, Laura continues to be inspired by the beautiful world around her. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting. Whether it's a contemporary, rustic, modern, or traditional style decor, Trademark Fine Art offers a variety of high-quality, carefully built wall art that will surely complement any style. We provide an abundance of art themes that range from fascinating abstracts to breathtaking landscapes, in an assortment of sizes that will certainly bring excitement to any area of your home. From the bedroom to the living room, or even the office, Trademark Fine Art makes professionally handcrafted, ready to hang wall decor that will be admired for years to come! IMPORTANT: Avoid buying counterfeit products and transacting with unauthorized sellers. Trademark Fine Art is committed to providing the consumer with the absolute best price and value on our entire line of products, which we ensure by applying a rigorous Quality Control process. Trademark Fine Art is a registered trademark protected by U.S. Trademark law and will be vigorously defended.The digital images we display have the most accurate color possible. However, due to differences in computer monitors, we cannot be responsible for variations in color between the actual product and your screen.