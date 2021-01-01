Pack of 20 Hole Drilled Seashells, Cupped Scalloped White Irish Cups, 31/2" - 4 1/2" - SS-86

Large Irish Cup Scalloped Seashells Drilled Hole - Quality Inspected These are available in quantity pricing discounts. Please ask for the quantity you need for your project. These cupped seashells are perfect to use for ornaments, mobiles, wreaths, keepsakes... Approximate size range is 3 1/2 inch to 4 1/2 inch. Sizes will vary as these are a product of mother nature. You will not receive the exact shells as shown, but those of equal or greater quality. Each Irish Cup seashell is cleaned and prepared to be craft ready.