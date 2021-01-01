From cb2
Holden Tufted Sofa Nomad Snow
Advertisement
Classic sofa design is pure and clean with slim track arms and tufted seat/back cushions. Tailored in a modern grey that pairs beautifully with other decor, sofa rests easy on slightly tapered stainless steel legs. Slightly smaller than most sofas at 76andamp;quot; but still super comfy. Learn more about James Patterson on our blog. CB2 exclusive. -Designed by James Patterson -Poly fabric: Grey -Detailed with button tufting -Brushed stainless steel legs -Sinuous wire spring suspension -Blot spills immediately -Keep out of direct sunlight -Imported