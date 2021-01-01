Transitional in design, Holden is a collection of sophisticated fixtures with slightly playful silhouettes. Sleek and graceful slender tubes defy gravity to hold tall cylindrical glass shades atop metal cups. With its mid-century modern aesthetic and two finish options, the series was created with a variety of interiors in mind. Choose between a stately plated aged brass finish, or a striking matte black. When illuminated, the clear seeded glass softly diffuses the light cast by the slim candelabras for a radiant look. This 3-Light pendant provides a glowing presence and brings a high and diffuse light to task areas. Golden Lighting Holden Black Transitional Seeded Glass Cylinder Medium (10-22-in) Pendant Light | 2380-3P BLK-SD