The Picket House Furnishings Holden Standard Height Arm Chair Set in going to look fantastic in your home! This set comes with two, dining room chairs. These chairs are upholstered in a gray fabric, that pairs beautifully with the black, wire brush finish on the legs and arms. Chrome nail head trim, outlines the edges of the chairs, instantly adding extra flair to this already stylish pair. The solid chair back is classic in design and will provide hours of comfort thanks to its foam cushioning. Add these stunning chairs to your dining table today for a look you'll love day after day! Picket House Furnishings Holden Polyester Upholstered Dining Arm Chair (Wood Frame) in Gray | DDV100AC