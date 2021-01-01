From august grove
Hoggard Flowers on Vine Floral 0.83' L x 180" W Wallpaper Border
Features:Perfect quality, made using only finest materials and excellent manufacturing practices, making this border wallpaper long lastingThis wallpaper border is washableThis excellent wallpaper border brings color, character and stylish detail to a room with exciting new look for your wallsDecorated with beautiful pattern - this wallpaper border has perfectly pretty border design, which helps to take room's style and appearance to the next levelProduct Type: BorderStyle: Farmhouse / CountryPattern: FloralLife Stage: KidTheme: Flowers & plantsTexture: Color: BeigePrimary Material: VinylPrimary Material Details: Water Resistant: NoWater Resistant Details: Stain Resistant: NoApplication Type: Pre-pastedNon-Pasted Details: Match Type: Removal Type: Peelable;StrippableWashable: YesPaintable: NoProduct Care: Wipe downCountry of Origin: United StatesSpefications:ADA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: Certifications: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoLow Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Border Height: 0.83Border Length: 180Design Repeat: Square Footage per Unit: 8.75Overall Product Weight: Assembly:Warranty: