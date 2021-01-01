Hogansville Gold/Red/Yellow Microfiber 7 Piece Comforter Set

Give your bedroom a cozy and elegant ambiance with this beautiful comforter set. Constructed of 100% polyester fabric and filling, this bed set comes with one (1) cozy comforter, two (2) shams, one (1) solid bed skirt, and three (3) plushy pillows that flaunt excellent workmanship and quality. The complete bed set built to last, this bedding set is made with strict quality control standards and comes with everything you need for a complete bedroom makeover. Made with high strength polyester, this beautiful bedding set can be machine washed and dried on a low tumble setting for easy care. Size: Queen Comforter + 6 Additional Pieces