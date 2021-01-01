Hogans 32.3" Console Table

A well-designed addition to any ensemble, the wall-hugging console table tucks right into a tight space or is used to accent a narrow entryway and host a dish for keys and a spot for decor. Showcasing for turned legs with magnificent nodules, two drawers for knick-knacks, and a bottom shelf for additional storage options, this piece is the perfect pick for abodes of any aesthetic, from traditional to the modern farmhouse. Crafted from solid and manufactured wood, it showcases a neutral hue to blend in with a variety of color palettes. Color: White