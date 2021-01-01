Kate and Laurel Hogan Arch Gold Wall Mirror (35.98 in. H x 24.02 in. W)

The Hogan wall mirror offers a glamorous sophistication to create a bold wall display in your home. This mirror features a beautiful, Moroccan-inspired arched shape, complete with scalloped corners on either side of the piece. The lovely design draws the eye into a breathtaking focal point, creating the ultimate statement for any wall. Its scalloped frame was crafted from wood, giving it a robust quality and an elegant look. The Hogan mirror's overall dimensions are 24 inches wide by 1 inch deep by 36 inches tall, creating a staggering display in your bedroom, entryway, living room, or office. You could also add the Hogan mirror to your bathroom to make a glamorous single or double vanity. Adding a decorative mirror like the Hogan to your wall enhances the space it's in by spreading light, making it appear more vibrant and dimensional. Hang this beautiful mirror in only a matter of minutes with the resilient metal D-ring hangers attached to the back of its wood frame.