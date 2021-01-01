Hofmeister Rocking Chair

The charming Rocking Chair is a unique blend of a traditional feel with a contemporary touch that will bring a stylish appeal to any living space. This beautiful accent chair has a rich wooden frame and is upholstered in fabric. This stylish wood chair features a distinctive turned back and armrests with a full-foam cushion back and seats provide the ultimate comfort. Whether you're adding to an existing seating group or creating a new one, this beautiful and functional piece will be a tasteful addition to your space.