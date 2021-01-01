From general

Hocase Compatible With Iphone 12/12 Pro Case, (With Screen Protector) Rugged Shockproof Anti-Scratch Soft Tpu+Hard Front Casing Full-Body.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Rugged Construction Of Resistant Tpu And Polycarbonate Provides Excellent Protection Against Bumps And Shocks Raised Bezels With Screen Protector Ensure Extra Protection Against Scratches And Face-Down Impacts For Screen And Camera Slim And Lightweight Body Enables You To Use The Wireless Charging Feature Without Taking The Case Off Precise And Accurate Port Cutouts Offer Improved Functionality

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com