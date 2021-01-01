Feiss Hobson 1-Light Satin Nickel Mini Pendant

The Feiss Hobson 1-light mini pendant in satin nickel supplies ample lighting for your daily needs, while adding a layer of today's style to your home's decor. The Hobson lighting collection by Feiss brings the industrial-inspired pendant to a whole new level of modern detail and technology. The top pivot adds authenticity, and the large selection of shades, including 3 metal finishes of Aged Brass, Oil Rubbed Bronze or Satin Nickel or 2 glass options of Opal Etched Case or Clear Seeded glass, meets any design objective. The pendants have 4 lamping options traditional or Antique-style incandescent, fluorescent or LED. The assortment includes a 1-light mini-pendant, medium and large 1-light pendants, a 3-light Island pendant and a 3-light chandelier. The fixtures have 4 lamping options traditional or Antique-style (for clear glass options) incandescent, fluorescent or LED.