Protect your home from hobo spiders and other venomous spiders with TERRO Hobo Spider Traps. Every package includes four easy-to-use traps specifically designed to target spiders. Glue traps are an efficient way to capture and kill large numbers of spiders that enter your home. The improved design now offers flexibility in creating four separate, smaller glue boards for multiple placements around the home. By adding more edges, efficiency has been increased by giving insects corridors to travel through so they can access more of the surface of the glue board. Place traps along your wall and other places where you spot spiders crawling. The 4-pack allows you to target various locations around your house simultaneously. Traps can be used folded or flat. To prevent children or pets from coming in contact with the sticky surface, use the folded method. This will also keep the trapped spiders and insects hidden from view. For best results, replace the traps every three months, or when full of trapped spiders. TERRO Hobo Spider Indoor Insect Trap (4-Pack) in White | T293