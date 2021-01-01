From hardware resources
Hardware Resources HMLS-W-3818 33-1/8" Diameter Half Moon Two Shelf Lazy Susan with Independently Rotating Shelves Natural White Birch Storage and
Advertisement
Hardware Resources HMLS-W-3818 33-1/8" Diameter Half Moon Two Shelf Lazy Susan with Independently Rotating Shelves Features:Constructed of high quality wood for lasting durabilityIndependently rotating shelves for maximum versatilityDesigned for use in 18 inch cabinetsCovered by a limited lifetime manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Height: 17-5/16"Radius: 16-9/16"Number Of Shelves: 2Independently Rotating: Yes Lazy Susans Natural White Birch