From delacora
Delacora HM-S233-TRESTLE-DINING-TABLE Rustic Brewery 96" Long Trestle Base Dining Table with (1) 22" Leaf Stout Indoor Furniture Tables Dining
Advertisement
Delacora HM-S233-TRESTLE-DINING-TABLE Rustic Brewery 96" Long Trestle Base Dining Table with (1) 22" Leaf Bring the craft-brewery experience home with this trestle table in a warm gently distressed stout finish on hickory veneers. The trestle base has unique top supports and a plank stretcher. The top includes an optional 22 inch leaf while the classic trestle style bottom offers beauty and functionality as it provides additional leg room. Features: Stout finish features a deep righ brown - reminiscent of its name sake Constructed of solid wood with veneers Traditionally styled trestle base Plank stretcher top with 22" leaf 3" thick table top 30"h x 74" or 96" L x 40"D Base: 54"L x 28"W Dining Stout