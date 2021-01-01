From delacora
Delacora HM-S082-140 Prospect Hill 52" Wide Rustic Farmhouse Hardwood Hutch China Cabinet with Glass Door Panels Weathered Gray Indoor Furniture
Delacora HM-S082-140 Prospect Hill 52" Wide Rustic Farmhouse Hardwood Hutch China Cabinet with Glass Door Panels Features: Weathered gray finish has multiple shades and tones of an aged patina Forged metal accents and hardware add an industrial edge Provides ample storage and display area, impressive crown molding, bun feet and a working cremone bolt system, long bolts that slide up to secure the doors Dimensions: Width: 51-13/16" Depth: 19-1/4" Height: 78" Accent Cabinet Weathered Gray