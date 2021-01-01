Delacora HM-P166240-WL-DININGTABLE Wisteria Lane 96" Long Traditional Farmhouse Turned Leg Dining Table with (1) 20" Leaf Distressed White Indoor

From delacora
Delacora HM-P166240-WL-DININGTABLE Wisteria Lane 96" Long Traditional Farmhouse Turned Leg Dining Table with (1) 20" Leaf The Wisteria Lane dining table from Delacora is a gracious well styled updated farmhouse dining table. Distressed white-washed finish contrasted with wood tone top and metal table top panels adds distinct character. The rivets bring a well-crafted touch. Friends, family, and guests will feel warm and welcome. Features: Includes (1) 20" leaf Table is 76" without leaf, 96" with leaf Updated farmhouse flair with elegant white wash Table is a standard 30" high Depth: 42" See the entire Wisteria Lane collection for a complete and beautiful space Matching item: P166265 Dining Chair Matching item: P166271 Dining Chair Matching item: P166302 Buffet server cabinet Matching item: P166305 Curio hutch cabinet Dining Distressed White