Delacora HM-DS-D336-292-461 Cavendish Queen Sized Upholstered Platform Bed Warm Gray Indoor Furniture Beds Panel/Platform

Delacora HM-DS-D336-292-461 Cavendish Queen Sized Upholstered Platform Bed All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy From its gently-sloping top edge to it's clean-lined, low-profile side rails, this platform bed is built for style and comfort. Accented with beautiful nailhead trim, the cavendish silhouette of the headboard offers a soft, inviting look with just a hint of ornate flair. Features: Cavendish silhouette headboard offers a traditional look with a fresh modern hue Platform style bed offers excellent support and does not require a box spring 13 slat platform system delivers comprehensive, consistent support for your mattress Bed comes with a headboard, footboard, platform slats, and hinged side rails for quick setup Lightly textured polyester fabric is soft to the touch and easy to clean Nailhead trim flatters and defines the shaped edge of the upholstered headboard This product requires assembly Assembly hardware is located in a hidden compartment in the headboard Panel/Platform Warm Gray