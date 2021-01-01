From delacora
Delacora HM-DS-D274-703-1 Iris 23" Wide Metal Framed Velvet Upholstered Executive Style Office Chair with Nailhead Trim Navy Blue Indoor Furniture
Delacora HM-DS-D274-703-1 Iris 23" Wide Metal Framed Velvet Upholstered Executive Style Office Chair with Nailhead Trim All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:Deep color and a minimalist silhouette made this adjustable wheeled office chair stunningPlush padding and swoop-style arms keep the profile eye-catching for glam stylingSoft elegant velvet finish features a deep hue for a pop of dramatic colorAdjustable-height lever allows seat height to be customized to user preferenceNailhead trim defines the bottom chair edge for a dramatic lookConstructed from foam, metal, woodThis product requires assembly Office Navy Blue