Delacora HM-DS-D233-050 Faulkner 32" W Contemporary 3 Drawer Nightstand Natural Taupe Indoor Furniture Storage Dresser

Delacora HM-DS-D233-050 Faulkner 32" W Contemporary 3 Drawer Nightstand All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy A sleek silhouette takes a must-have bedroom decor piece into the modern era, finishing it with a sensational marble inlay for a two-tone effect. Recessed handles offer convenient access to three drawers, keeping personal belongings within arms' reach as you relax in bed. The marble inlay chases up the center of both sides, gliding across the top in an intricate herringbone pattern that showcases natural stone variation. Underneath, block-style feet ensure stability and echo the modern minimalist flow of this handsome nightstand. Features: Clean lines, a soft color palette, and convenient storage deliver an ideal bedroom accent Three roomy drawers are finished with attractive recessed hardware for easy access Variegated colored marble inlay forms an eye-catching herringbone pattern Recessed handle slots blend into the design and keep the casefront smooth Constructed from mdf, stone, veneer, wood This product requires assembly Dresser Natural Taupe