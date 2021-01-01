Delacora HM-DS-D170-290 Glam Queen 85" Wide Slat Style Metal Bed Brushed Gold Indoor Furniture Beds Panel/Platform

Delacora HM-DS-D170-290 Glam Queen 85" Wide Slat Style Metal Bed A chic modern gleam of brushed gold meets the lasting strength of steel construction in this all-in-one metal bed. Simple, compelling design delivers vertical slats along both the head and footboard, allowing the colors of your favorite linens to peek through. This glam-styled bed is easy to set up and even easier to love, with plenty of support thanks to the included footed slats. It's time to give your bedroom an upscale touch: add this captivating bed for dream-worthy decor. Features: Minimalist style frame with open slat design Steel construction with metallic brushed gold finish Three slats and four legs for box spring and mattress support Hinged folding side rails Box spring and mattress not included Assembly hardware is located on the back of the headboard Dimensions: Height: 48" Width: 84-3/4" Panel/Platform Brushed Gold