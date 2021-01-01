From delacora
Delacora HM-DS-D107001 42" Wide Hardwood Framed Upholstered Bench with Concealed Storage Aldo Overcast Indoor Furniture Benches
Delacora HM-DS-D107001 42" Wide Hardwood Framed Upholstered Bench with Concealed Storage Features:Hinged lift top storage bed benchSeating surface is overstuffed with high density foam for comfort and durabilityNeutral, Aldo Overcast fabric features an embossed animal print appearanceWarm cherry finished wood legsSafety hinge allows for easy open and close functionAmple storage compartment for blankets, shoes, sweaters and moreDimensions:Bench Depth: 17"Bench Height: 19"Bench Width: 42"Bench Weight: 12.8" Aldo Overcast