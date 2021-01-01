Delacora HM-DS-D040003-290 Queen 66" Wide Contemporary Industrial One Box Bed Frame Sand Indoor Furniture Beds Panel/Platform

Delacora HM-DS-D040003-290 Queen 66" Wide Contemporary Industrial One Box Bed Frame Update your bedroom with a bed that puts an industrial spin on traditional design. The metal frame features a dark nickel finish that contrasts nicely with the sand-colored, linen-look fabric panel on the headboard. A border of brushed nickel nail head trim completes the look. For convenience and easy transport, all pieces of the queen-size unit (headboard, foot rail, two side rails and three support slats) are packed in a single box. Features: Industrial styling with traditional elements Metal frame with beige fabric panel accented with a uniform brushed nickel nail head border Three slats and four support legs Assembly hardware is located in the headboard Dimensions: Height: 54" Width: 65-3/8" Panel/Platform Sand