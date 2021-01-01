From delacora
Delacora HM-DS-A250-680 57-3/4" Wide Hardwood Framed Fabric Sofa with Nail Heads Rich Chocolate Brown Indoor Furniture Sofas Standard
Delacora HM-DS-A250-680 57-3/4" Wide Hardwood Framed Fabric Sofa with Nail Heads Features:Modern barrel stylingAntique brass finish nail headsSubtle stitching treatment throughoutDurable chocolate brown bonded leatherTapered wood legsPadded and stitched for long lasting durabilityEasy KD leg assemblyDimensions:Width: 57-3/4"Depth: 28-1/4"Height: 30-1/2" Standard Rich Chocolate Brown