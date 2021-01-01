From delacora
Delacora HM-D303-108 Moscati 72-1/2" Wide Wood Bar/Wine Cabinet Pastel Mint Indoor Furniture Storage Bar/Wine Cabinet
Advertisement
Delacora HM-D303-108 Moscati 72-1/2" Wide Wood Bar/Wine Cabinet All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return PolicyFeatures:A beautiful bowed profile and oversized hardware make this wine sideboard noteworthyThree distinct cabinets offer adjustable / removable shelving for customizationLarge central shelf can be reversed from a 9-bottle wine holding shelf to a flat designOverhead stemware storage in the main cabinet uses interior room efficientlySoft paint is paired with framing and center panels for balanced designOversized center-mounted door knobs feature a raised floral design for vintage chicConstructed from woodNo product assembly required Bar/Wine Cabinet Pastel Mint