Delacora HM-D303-107 Loretta 56" Wide Classic Lattice Front Media TV Console Cabinet Weathered Gray Indoor Furniture Entertainment Media Cabinet

Delacora HM-D303-107 Loretta 56" Wide Classic Lattice Front Media TV Console Cabinet
Delacora HM-D303-107 Loretta 56" Wide Classic Lattice Front Media TV Console Cabinet All furniture purchases are final. If furniture arrives damaged or is defective please call for assistance (800) 375-3403. Furniture Return Policy Features: Vintage elegance meets subtle distressing in this beautiful mixed media console Four doors open to reveal two separate cabinet spaces for convenient storage Each cabinet features two adjustable shelves for customizing the interior space Weathered door overlays are highlighted with a woven fabric Painted door knobs feature a raised design and a worn, painted finish for an aged look No product assembly required 56" wide x 15" deep x 40" high Media Cabinet Weathered Gray