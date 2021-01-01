Delacora HM-155-1876-501 18" Wide Quilted Back Contemporary Gas Lift Adjustable Counter Stool Bar Stool Black Indoor Furniture Stools Bar

Delacora HM-155-1876-501 18" Wide Quilted Back Contemporary Gas Lift Adjustable Counter Stool Bar Stool The epitome of contemporary minimalist styling, this bar stool is also very comfortable and functional. Black bonded leather with a quilted effect provides plush seating and back support, and are counterpointed with polished chrome finished base and footrest. The barstool height adjusts at the touch of the lever for your perfect positioning. Features: This adjustable barstool offers outstanding comfort and styling Clean, crisp lines with a chrome frame under the seat along with a quilted back and seat give it a very unique look Suitable for counter stool and bar stool use Durable and easy to clean Dimensions: Height: 45-1/4" Width: 17-3/4" Depth: 20-7/8" Bar Black