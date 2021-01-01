From jesco lighting
Jesco Lighting HLV270A11175 1 Light Halogen Contempo Series Track Head Silver Track Lighting Heads
Jesco Lighting HLV270A11175 1 Light Halogen Contempo Series Track Head 1- Light Contempo Series Low Voltage Track Head in Black or Silver. Bulb Base: (1) AR111 75W Not Included. c-UL-us Dry Location.Features:Designed for installation in dry locationsCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsDesigned to cast directed light at the required angleLow voltage track head. Aluminum die cast construction with aiming wand and slide-on gimbal ring.Dimensions:Diameter: 5.375"Height: 8.25"Width: 3.5" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: GU5.3Bulb Included: NoBulb Shape: AR111Dimmable: YesNumber of Bulbs: 1Voltage: 120vVoltage Type: Line VoltageWattage: 75Watts Per Bulb: 75 Silver