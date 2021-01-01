HLL3290CDW Compact Digital Color Printer Providing Laser Printer Quality Results with Convenient Flatbed Copy Scan Wireless Printing and Duplex.

Best Quality Guranteed. FAST PRINTING TO KEEP YOU MOVING: The HLL3290CDW Digital Color Printer lets you get things done with up to 25 pages per minute print speed ENJOY AFFORDABLE AND FLEXIBLE COLOR PRINTING: Affordably print professional quality, rich, vivid color documents with laser printer quality. The 250 sheet adjustable paper tray helps minimize refills and the manual feed slot handles varied printing needs PRODUCTIVE AND EFFICIENCT: A flatbed scan glass offers convenient copying and scanning and 2 line LCD display provides efficient feature access. Mobile Device Compatibility Air Print, Google Cloud Print, iPrint & Scan, Mopria, Wi Fi Direct PRINT AND CONNECT YOUR WAY: The HLL3290CDW offers mobile device wireless printing(1) and built in wireless, Wi Fi Direct and USB interfaces FOR USE WITH GENUINE TONER: TN223BK, TN223C, TN223M, TN223Y, TN227BK, TN227C, TN227M, TN227Y; Reduction/Enlargeme