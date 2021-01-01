HLL3230CDW Compact Digital Color Printer Providing Laser Printer Quality Results with Wireless Printing and Duplex Printing Dash Replenishment Ready

Best Quality Guranteed. FAST PRINTING TO KEEP YOU MOVING: The HLL3230CDW Digital Color Printer lets you get things done with up to 25 pages per minute print speed ENJOY EASY AND AFFORDABLE COLOR PRINTING: Affordably print professional quality, rich, vivid color documents with laser printer quality VERSATILE PAPER HANDLING HELPS INCREASE PRODUCTIVITY: Help minimize refills with the 250 sheet paper tray, adjusting for letter or legal paper; The manual feed slot handles a variety of paper types and sizes, including card stock, envelopes, etc PRINT AND CONNECT YOUR WAY: The HLL3230CDW has mobile device wireless printing,(1) built in wireless, Ethernet, Wi Fi Direct and USB interfaces FOR USE WITH GENUINE TONER: TN223BK, TN223C, TN223M, TN223Y, TN227BK, TN227C, TN227M, TN227Y. Mobile Device Compatibility- AirPrint, Google Cloud Print, iPrint & Scan, Mopria, Wi-Fi Direct DASH REPLENISHMENT ENABL