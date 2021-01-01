From mmf cash drawer company

HLL2300D Monochrome Laser Printer with Duplex Printing

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. Prints Up To 27 ppm, Automatic Duplex Printing 250 Sheet Capacity Paper Tray. A4 2-sided print speed-13. A4 standard print speed-26. Automatic 2 sided print. Recommended monthly volume-250 to 2,000 pages Windows 10 Compatibility: If you upgrade from Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 to Windows 10, some features of the installed drivers and software may not work correctly. Please uninstall all drivers and software in Windows 7 or Windows 8.1 before upgrading to Windows 10 1 Year Limited Warranty With Free Phone Support For The Life Of Your Machine This machine uses a USB connection ensuring your office runs smoothly with no complications. High Speed USB 2.0 Interface. Does not come with USB cable. Maximum Monthly Duty Cycle: 10,000 pages. Output Paper Capacity (sheets):100 Refer the specification sheet below for contents of package and refer to the user manual for trouble shootin

