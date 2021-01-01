Halo HLC 4 in. 3000K White Integrated LED Recessed Light Trim (24-Pack)

The HALO HLC4 Series is surface mount LED recessed lighting with easy install-from-below mounting. The HLC is a HALO surface light designed for use in new construction, remodel and retrofit installation, without needing a housing - it can wire directly into a j-box. The 3000K color temperature provides your home with a soft white light that is great for any occasion. Install as a closet light, hallway light, kitchen light and more. This HALO LED is perfect for a variety of applications.