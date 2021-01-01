Coast HL8R 800 Lumens Rechargeable Focusing LED Headlamp, Blacks

The HL8R has all of the great features of the HL8 but adds a separate, rechargeable battery pack and higher output. The rechargeable pack can be charged on or off the headlamp using a micro USB. Users also possess the ability to switch to the alkaline battery pack with ease. Equipped with our Pure Beam Focusing System and Twist Focus Technology, you can quickly shift from an ultra-wide flood to a long reaching spot with transition halo for full viewing even in spot mode. It has high output, medium output and low output modes easily controllable with the light control dial on the side of the front making it adaptable for all sorts of needs regarding brightness and run time. With Coasts commitment to quality, the HL8R Headlamp is impact resistant, weather resistant and its LED is virtually unbreakable. The HL8R Headlamp is backed by Coasts lifetime warranty against defects in materials and workmanship. Tested and rated to ANSI/FL1 standards. Color: Blacks.