HL8000 Series 36-inch Wide 3-Drawer Lateral File Cabinet, Putty

Hirsh HL8000 Series Lateral file cabinets are available in 2, 3, 4, and 5 drawer units and 36-inch and 42-inch widths. Lateral file cabinets are durably crafted from steel to provide overall structural integrity and built for higher volume work environments with the most demanding filing needs. Featuring an interlock system to permit one drawer to open at a time to guard against tipping, these cabinets also come standard with counterweights to help balance the load of file heavy drawers. Wider than deep, lateral file cabinets use more wall space yet require less area to extend the drawer. The groove pull-out design adds to the clean line of this cabinet while the baked enamel finish offers an attractive matte look that complements any decor. Secure private files for office safety thanks to the cabinet's factory installed core lock. Precision ball-bearing suspension provides smooth, quiet drawer performance. The HL8000 Series includes hang rails, magnetic label holders, and four adjustable leveling glides. Lateral file meets or exceeds ANSI/BIFMA industry standards. Greenguard Gold Certified.