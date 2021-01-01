Brizo HL5360 Rook Bathroom Faucet Lever Handle Kit Luxe Nickel/Matte Black Faucet Accessories and Parts Bathroom Sink Faucet Parts Handles

From brizo
Brizo HL5360 Rook Bathroom Faucet Lever Handle Kit Brizo HL5360 Features: Covered under Brizo's limited lifetime residential and 5 year limited commercial warranty Coordinates with products from the Rook line seamlessly Handles designed to function with Brizo Rook lavatory faucet Pair of handles All hardware for installation is included Brizo HL5360 Specifications: Height: 3-1/16" (top to bottom) Width: 4-3/16" (left to right) Handles Luxe Nickel/Matte Black