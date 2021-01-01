From mitzi
Mitzi HL174201 Meta Single Light 22" High LED Wall Sconce with Metal Shade Aged Brass / White Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Mitzi HL174201 Meta Single Light 22" High LED Wall Sconce with Metal Shade Features Plugs in directly to the wall for easy installation Crafted from metal Fixture includes metal shade Includes (1) 4 watt G9 LED bulb Capable of being dimmed UL rated for damp locations Includes limited 1 year manufacturer warranty Dimensions Height: 22" Width: 6-3/4" Extension: 11" Product Weight: 7.0 lbs Backplate Height: 4-3/4" Backplate Width: 4-3/4" Electrical Specifications: Max Wattage: 4w Number of Bulbs: 1 Watts Per Bulb: 4w Lumens: 360 Bulb Base: G9 Bulb Type: LED Color Temperature: 3000K Color Rendering Index (CRI): 90 Voltage: 120v Bulb Included: Yes Aged Brass / White