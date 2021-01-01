From first deal
HK4S 4x SST40 7000LM 500M Anduril UI Ultra Bright EDC Flashlight Type-C Quick Charge USB Rechargeabl LED Torch 21700/26650-SST40 5000K/Brown
Advertisement
SpecificationBrandHAIKELITEModelHK4SBeadLuminus-SST40Lumen7000LMDistance500mColor Temperature6500K (Cool White) and 5000K (Neutral)Body material6063 aluminum alloySwitching pressure ringStainless steelSurface FinishingMilitary Standard Grade 3 Hard OxideLensTempered glass lens with violet coatingColorSilver White / Black / Desert Yellow (Optional)Battery26800, 26650 or 21700 (Not included)SpringCopper alloy silver-plated spring with ultra-low internal resistanceChargingType-C fast charging port, red light on when charging; blue light on when charging is completeCharging time4000mAh 21700 approximately 1.