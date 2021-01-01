Hively Sun and Star Brass Wind Chime

This wind chime features a sun and star design, five-strand chain and bells. It's a delicate style metal wind chime, with happy stars and suns that catch the wind and tinkle five small brass style bells. The finish has an antique style appearance, and the coloring really gives three-dimensional depth to the figures. The wind chime is decorated with five rustic bells. The style and finish are meant to look handmade, weathered, worn, and imperfect. Great for hanging on your deck, patio, lanai, foyer or in your garden.