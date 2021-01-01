From panacea
Panacea 16" White Enamel Milkhouse Feed/Seed Oval Planter
Decorate your table with a chic and trendy Milkhouse Feed & Seed Oval Planter! The 16" long oval planter has a fresh white enamel finish and charming Feed and Seed printed on the side, reminiscent of old fashioned country store signs. Fill it with roses, sunflowers or a beautiful garden mixture for a colorful flower arrangement! Featuring the words "Feed and Seed Co." this vintage inspired oval planter will be charming when filled with houseplants or garden blooms.