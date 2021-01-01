From e-buy

Hitachi/LG GT30L 8x DVD±RW DL Notebook SATA Drive w/LightScribe (Black)

$30.89
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Hitachi/LG GT30L 8x DVD±RW DL Notebook SATA Drive w/LightScribe.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com